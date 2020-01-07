|
John Zuppa
Toms River - John Zuppa, 90, of Toms River, NJ died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brighton Gardens of Edison, NJ
Born in Jersey City, he moved to Edison in 1956, then Toms River in 2012. He was a former parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi in Metuchen & St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Toms River. A proud Marine who served during the Korean War, John was a member of the John Basilone #190 and Cpl William H Smith #667 Marine Leagues respectively. John worked as a machinist at Western Electric in Kearny, NJ until retirement in 1984, then kept busy doing limo work and traveling with his wife and friends. He loved music, and dancing with his wife or cousins or anyone willing to join him. And if he couldn't find a partner he just might dance on his own. John was an avid golfer, and even built his own set of clubs. He enjoyed horse racing, especially the art of handicapping, and at 78 years old became part owner of the thoroughbred race horse Kohana, who retired undefeated, getting injured after only 2 races.
John was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Emma "Candy"; grandson, Georgie Caunt; parents, Pellegrino & Coronata; brother Robert; & sister/brother-in-laws, Lorraine Zuppa, George Rindos, & Arthur Teeter.
He is survived by his three children, John William Zuppa & Amy Storm of Island Pond, VT, William Zuppa & Debra Gubernat of Montclair, & Theresa Ann Kocamaz of Edison; two grandsons, Jimi Zuppa & Nicolas Castro; siblings, Theodore Zuppa of Lyons & Annemarie Rindos of VA; sister- in-law, Lillian Zuppa of Monroe Twp; & many nieces, nephews, and cousins
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:15 am at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. Cremation will be private.
Visitation is on Thursday from 4 -8 pm at the Costello - Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020