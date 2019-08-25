|
Johnnie Mae Lee
Somerset - Johnnie Mae Lee, 76, of Somerset, NJ, died August 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick. 30 yrs. employed at Chanel, Piscataway. Predeceased by parents, Leroy and Geneva Williams and brother, Lamar Williams. Surviving are husband, John Lee, Jr.; 2 children; Gregory and Janine Lee; 3 grandsons; 2 siblings, Joe Louis Williams and Virginia Evans. Viewing is from 10-11am, Wed., Aug. 28, at First Baptist Church, 771 Somerset St. Somerset. Followed by funeral, 11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019