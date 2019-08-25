Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church,
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
771 Somerset St.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Mae Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Mae Lee Obituary
Johnnie Mae Lee

Somerset - Johnnie Mae Lee, 76, of Somerset, NJ, died August 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick. 30 yrs. employed at Chanel, Piscataway. Predeceased by parents, Leroy and Geneva Williams and brother, Lamar Williams. Surviving are husband, John Lee, Jr.; 2 children; Gregory and Janine Lee; 3 grandsons; 2 siblings, Joe Louis Williams and Virginia Evans. Viewing is from 10-11am, Wed., Aug. 28, at First Baptist Church, 771 Somerset St. Somerset. Followed by funeral, 11am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now