Jolan Szalanczi
Edison - Jolan (Horvath) Szalanczi, 76 , of Edison , passed away March 1, 2019 at the CareOne at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook. Ms. Szalanczi was born in Telkibanya, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Zsuzsanna Horvath and came to the US in 1972. She has resided in Edison for the past forty-seven years.
Jolan was employed in the food service industry all her life, including back in Hungary. Throughout her career she worked for Middlesex County College, the Hess Headquarters, Merck Pharmaceuticals in Rahway and most recently the A&P in Edison, where she retired from.
She was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church of Perth Amboy and more recently attended the Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge.
She was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
Surviving are her two sons: Tibor Menyhert and wife Beth of Whitehouse Station, and Steve Szalanczi and wife Daniela of South Plainfield, her sister Elizabeth in Hungary, and her five grandchildren; Thomas, Andrew, Gabrielle, Madison and Evalyn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Followed by a 10 am service in the Magyar Reformed Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Hopelawn. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. A Christian wake service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019