Services
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Magyar Reformed Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolan Szalanczi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolan Szalanczi


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jolan Szalanczi Obituary
Jolan Szalanczi

Edison - Jolan (Horvath) Szalanczi, 76 , of Edison , passed away March 1, 2019 at the CareOne at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook. Ms. Szalanczi was born in Telkibanya, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Zsuzsanna Horvath and came to the US in 1972. She has resided in Edison for the past forty-seven years.

Jolan was employed in the food service industry all her life, including back in Hungary. Throughout her career she worked for Middlesex County College, the Hess Headquarters, Merck Pharmaceuticals in Rahway and most recently the A&P in Edison, where she retired from.

She was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church of Perth Amboy and more recently attended the Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge.

She was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.

Surviving are her two sons: Tibor Menyhert and wife Beth of Whitehouse Station, and Steve Szalanczi and wife Daniela of South Plainfield, her sister Elizabeth in Hungary, and her five grandchildren; Thomas, Andrew, Gabrielle, Madison and Evalyn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:30 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Followed by a 10 am service in the Magyar Reformed Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Hopelawn. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the funeral home. A Christian wake service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now