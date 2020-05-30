Jonathan Boston
Jonathan Boston

Jonathan Boston, 66, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark. Born in Philadelphia he lived in Rahway. Jonathan was a Registered Nurse at Hyacinth Aids Foundation in Jersey City for many years. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rahway and Rahway High School African-American Alumni, Inc.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Pandora Boston, sons, Jonathan Johnson and Jamal Boston and his daughter, Ashley Boston.

Jonathan was buried in Rahway Cemetery. Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
