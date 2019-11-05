|
Jonathan J. Signorile
Monroe Twp. - Jonathan J. Signorile, 36, passed away in Monroe Twp. on November 3, 2019. He was born in Perth Amboy on August 31, 1983. Jonathan was a retired Middlesex County Corrections Officer and served on their Honor Guard and received commencement awards for the Medal for Exceptional Duty. He graduated from Bishop George Ahr High School from the Class of 2001 and received his Associates Degree from Middlesex County College. Jonathan was an active member of Holy Spirit Church (Good Shepherd Parish) amongst being an Altar server and CCD Teacher's assistant, a member of the Cub Scouts and Sea Cadets in Perth Amboy. He was an avid reader and had a love for knowledge of Mythology, History and Astrology. Jonathan had a heart of gold, and his wish to everyone was to "Love and Smile." He prided himself with showing dignity, integrity, patience, discipline, honor, and respect for everyone he loved and came across. "Pride, Integrity and guts with a heart of gold." He was an exceptional cook, loved to smoke ribs and loved to wow everyone with his homemade sauces and one of a kind recipes. Jonathan's love for animals was great especially his fur baby son, Bubbs, who went everywhere with him; both enjoyed walking around the neighborhood chatting with locals. He had devoted passion for the Buffalo Bills, no matter if they won, lost, or tied, they were his team and his football idol Jim Kelly.
Jonathan was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Julie Petrick; paternal grandfather, Cosmo Signorile; an aunt, Marie Signorile; and a cousin, Rodney Ziemba.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Joyce Signorile, of Monroe, Twp; a sister, Jacqueline Signorile, of Milford; his fur baby son, Bubbs; aunts: Dolores Ziemba of Toms River, Mary Ann Montani of Perth Amboy, and Diane Signorile, of Staten Island; uncles Michael Signorile of Sayreville and Patrick Petrick, of St Augustine, FL; grandmother, Diane Signorile, of Old Bridge; godmother, Tracey Montani and godfather Daniel Matey; and many cousins and extended family that he adored, along with his childhood best friend who was like a brother, Bobby Brennan.
Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin Friday, 9:30 am at the funeral home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at Holy Rosary Church. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
