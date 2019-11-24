|
Jonathan L. Schneider
Carteret - Jonathan L. Schneider 66, of Carteret, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cornell Hall Nursing & Rehab. Center in Union. He was born in Jersey City and was a long time resident of Carteret. He retired from Union County Savings Bank in Elizabeth. Jonathan was the Organist and Choir Director of the United Methodist Church in Union, NJ. He was beloved by all his co-workers and members of his church family. He was a talented musician and loved the lord.
He is predeceased by his parents, Betty and Pastor Leopold; and his loving wife, Joann. Jonathan is survived by his loving son, Jason L. Schneider of New Port Richey, Fl.; his sister, Karen Hearn and her husband, Richard; his brother, Timothy Schneider; his Uncle Norman and Aunt Lorraine Schneider; many nieces and nephews and cousins.
The Funeral will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Entombment at Hollywood Memorial Park in Union. The visiting hours will be on Monday from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the United Methodist Church in Union, 2095 Berwyn St., Union, NJ 07083 would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019