|
|
Jorge J. Martinez
Bridgewater - Jorge J. Martinez, 79, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11:00am at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 60 Maple Street, Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mended Hearts of Morris County, care of Mr. Victor Fabry, 61 Meadow Brook Road, Short Hills, NJ 07078.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019