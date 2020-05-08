|
Jose Alberto Rosado
Carteret - Jose Alberto Rosado, 79, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital in Rahway. Born in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, he lived in Carteret for 60 years. He was retired from Pathmark where he worked for 45 years. He was a member of Brothers United in Christ Church in Carteret.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rosa M. Rosado, his parents, Jose Rosado and Leonor Rodriguez and his siblings, Wilfredo, Maria and Hector.
He is survived by his four children, Abel and his wife Rosie; Wendy and her husband, Efrain Rodriquez; Joel and his wife, Barbara; and Alberto (Tito); and his siblings, Rafael Rosado, Monse Medina, Anita Hernandez and Rene Rosado. He was affectionately known as "Ninja Turtle Grandpa", and is survived by 8 grandchildren, Isaiah, Kelsey, Jose, Kevin, Tito Jr., Kaitlyn, Emily and JoJo.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, which will be private, followed by the interment at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020