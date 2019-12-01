Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Jose Antonio Valentin Sr. Obituary
Jose Antonio Valentin Sr.

Perth Amboy, - Jose Antonio Valentin Sr. 83, of Perth Amboy, entered into eternal rest November 30, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He was born in Lares, Puerto Rico and has resided in Perth Amboy most of his life.

Jose was a painter at Gerber Pottery in Woodbridge before retiring.

He was a member of Second Home on Fayette Street in Perth Amboy.

Jose is survived by his children Jose Antonio Jr., Henry, Janet, Lisa, and Cindy Valentin, 8 grandchildren, and 2 sisters Anna Figueroa, and Ida Valdez.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Avenue, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in Alpine cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 7 to 9 pm.

Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
