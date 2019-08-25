Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
Jose B. Serantes

Jose B. Serantes

Carteret - Jose B. Serantes 80, of Carteret, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at RWJU at Rahway. He was born in Cambados, Spain, lived in Newark and then Carteret for over 50 years. He was a construction worker for the Laborer's International Union of North America in Newark, NJ.

He is predeceased by his wife, Milagros Serantes. Jose is survived by his sons, Harold and Jose Serantes; his sister-in-law, Luz Del Campo; his niece, Pilar Pereira and her husband, Alvany and his great nephews, Aviel and Ayden, who were like his grandchildren.

The Funeral will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 starting at 9:00 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret, followed by a private cremation. The visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
