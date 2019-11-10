Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Josè E. Reina

Josè E. Reina Obituary
Josè E. Reina

Vineland - Josè E. Reina of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He was 70 years old.

Born in the Dominican Republic; He was a resident of Newark, NJ and Woodbridge Developmental Center for many years before moving to Vineland 5 years ago.

He was predeceased by his parents Rev. José E. Reina who passed away in 1994 and Ruth Lajara Reina who passed away in 2002; a brother Carlos who passed away in 1974.

He is survived by his sister Juanita Reina Kjems; a brother Rafael Reina and his wife Wanda Rota Reina; his nephews and nieces John Fedeles, Vera Murphy, and Jeanette Pascale.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday 2:30 pm at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-Greiner.com) 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
