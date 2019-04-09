|
Josefina Reyes
Columbus - Josefina Reyes, 79, of Columbus, NJ., passed away at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Hamilton on April 7, 2019. She was born in Bataan, Philippines on May 4, 1939. She was the owner of Joleys GiGi Orignal Clothing retailer/wholesaler in Manila. Josefina was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. She loved to travel, watch movies and go shopping. She enjoyed her grandchildren and spending time with family.
Josefina was predeceased by her husband, Luisito Reyes Esq. in 1994 and a sister, Lourdes Bautista.
She is survived by two sons, Lenny Reyes and his wife, Jhingki, of Fords, and Lawrence Reyes, and his wife, Marlyn, of Middlesex; a daughter, Jaye Marie Serrano, and her husband, Rainer, of Columbus; and seven grandchildren: James, Jillyan, Mariele, Dylan, Jacklyn, Trace and Ysabel.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, ,23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, on Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral services will begin Friday at 10 am in the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy in Our Lady of Peace Church. Cremation will be at the Rosehill Crematory in Linden.
Donations in Josefina's name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019