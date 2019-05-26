Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bianco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Bianco Sr.


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph A. Bianco Sr. Obituary
Joseph A. Bianco Sr.

Monroe Twp. - Joseph A. Bianco Sr. 86 of Monroe Twp. died Wednesday May 22nd at his home.

Born in New Brunswick, Mr. Bianco lived in North Brunswick for 50 years before moving to the Rossmoor community in Monroe Twp. last year.

He was the owner of Green Thumb Services of North Brunswick for 61years.

Mr. Bianco was an Army veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. He was a member of American Legion Post 401, South Brunswick.

He was predeceased by his brothers Benjamin and Michael.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years Rita George Bianco, his son Joseph A. Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Monmouth Junction, his three daughters Regina Bagala and her husband Ken of Monmouth Junction, Angela Cruz and her husband Ray of No. Brunswick and Alicia Amaral and her husband Carlos of Franklin Park, his two sisters Antoinette Shatusky of S. Brunswick and Nancy Culver of No. Brunswick, thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and his loving caregiver Theresa.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 29th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, and as a gift from Joe to his wife Rita, please make a donation to the . at .

To send condolences to the family or for directions the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now