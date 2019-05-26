|
|
Joseph A. Bianco Sr.
Monroe Twp. - Joseph A. Bianco Sr. 86 of Monroe Twp. died Wednesday May 22nd at his home.
Born in New Brunswick, Mr. Bianco lived in North Brunswick for 50 years before moving to the Rossmoor community in Monroe Twp. last year.
He was the owner of Green Thumb Services of North Brunswick for 61years.
Mr. Bianco was an Army veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Corporal. He was a member of American Legion Post 401, South Brunswick.
He was predeceased by his brothers Benjamin and Michael.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years Rita George Bianco, his son Joseph A. Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Monmouth Junction, his three daughters Regina Bagala and her husband Ken of Monmouth Junction, Angela Cruz and her husband Ray of No. Brunswick and Alicia Amaral and her husband Carlos of Franklin Park, his two sisters Antoinette Shatusky of S. Brunswick and Nancy Culver of No. Brunswick, thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and his loving caregiver Theresa.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 29th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, and as a gift from Joe to his wife Rita, please make a donation to the . at .
To send condolences to the family or for directions the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019