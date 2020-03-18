|
Joseph A. Chonka
Edison - Private cremation services were held for Joseph A. Chonka, 76, of Edison, who passed peacefully, with his family at his side on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Overlook Medical Center, Summit.
Born in Wyoming, PA, he had been an Edison resident for the last 50 years.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He retired in 2008 after over 38 years as a pressman for the Newark Star Ledger.
He was a communicant and usher at St. Matthew the Apostle RC Church in Edison.
He was happiest when he was taking care of and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Mr. Chonka is predeceased by his beloved wife, Marlene, who died in 2012.
He leaves behind, his daughter Michele Barasch and her husband Jon and his son Joseph Chonka, and his wife Lynne, all of Metuchen, and his four beloved grandchildren; Ava, Mason, Katelyn and Drew.
A memorial mass for Mr. Chonka, will take place in the spring, at St. Matthew The Apostle Church, Edison.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son /Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave. Metuchen, NJ 08840.
In lieu of flowers donations to Lakeview School https://www.njid.org/donate
