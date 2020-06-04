Joseph A. DeMarino
Port Reading - Joseph A. DeMarino passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 peacefully at his home in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township, surrounded by his family.
He was 85 years old.
Mr. DeMarino was born to the late Saverio and Clementina D'Alessio DeMarino on June 10, 1934 in Port Reading and was a lifelong resident.
He was graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 1953. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps with the rank of Sergeant. Mr. DeMarino also served in the U.S. Naval Reserve, active duty 1951-1952 during the Korean conflict.
After his years of military service, Mr. DeMarino joined with the Woodbridge Township Police department as a police officer and detective for 16 years. During those 16 years, He was loaned to the Middlesex County Prosecutors office as a homicide detective and the N.J. Public Defender's Office as a Senior Defense Investigator, as part of his distinguished career in the Woodbridge Police Department.
He was named Rookie of the Year in 1960 by the Woodbridge Township Council as well as, Man of Year in 1961 by the Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce. He also received the Citation of Valor in 1960 for physically overturning an automobile to save a human life during a traffic accident.
Mr. DeMarino had a passion for politics and for helping people. He was the Chairman of the Woodbridge Democratic Organization from 1977-1991. He served as a Commissioner and Past President and volunteer fireman with the Port Reading Fire Department. He was also a founding member of the Port Reading First Aid Department.
He served as member of the Woodbridge Board of Education and the NJ School Boards Association. In 1970, at 36 years old, he was elected Sheriff of Middlesex County where he stayed until he was elected the "first" full-time Mayor of Woodbridge in 1980 to 1984. After losing a close election to his friend Phil Cerria, Mr. DeMarino came; back to unseat Mr. Cerria in 1988. He was the only Mayor of Woodbridge Township to lose a term and return back to office 4 years later. Mr. DeMarino was honored to host Senator Bill Bradley's first Campaign Headquarters in his home in 1977. He also campaigned with Governor Brendan Byrne, Senator/Astronaut John Glenn, Senator Frank Lautenberg and Governor James Florio. One of his proudest moment was campaigning for President Jimmy Carter and flying with the President on Air Force One to Boston, in 1980.
He was a communicant of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Port Reading; a member of the Marine Corps League, Corporal Kevin J. Reinhardt Detachment #189, Woodbridge, PBA Local #38 , PBA Local #214 Prosecutor's Office , Founding member of Port Reading Knights of Columbus, Past President of Port Reading Sportsman's Club and many other local organizations, clubs and committees.
Mr. DeMarino's real passion was spending time with his grandchildren, family, friends and neighbors in Ortley Beach, N.J. He loved his pontoon boat and taking everyone out fishing, crabbing and celebrating life!
In addition to his parents, his brother, Ralph Menichello, predeceased him.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Lorraine King DeMarino; sons, Joseph G. DeMarino, Paula DeMarino of Holmdel and Dennis M. DeMarino and Marina DeMarino, of Cranford; sister, Marie Degenhardt, George Degenhardt of Easton, PA; and grandchildren, Anthony DeMarino, Dennis J. DeMarino and Shane Oliveri along with 4 nieces Connie Cassidy, Joan Menichello, Tina Kowaleski and Karen Truncale.
Funeral services were private due to Covid-19 regulations and under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project in Mr. DeMarino' s memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.