Joseph A. Kerrigan
Kendall Park - Joseph A. Kerrigan, 79, passed away at his residence on May 3, 2019. Born in Stroudsburg, PA to the late Joseph and Lucy (Collins) Kerrigan, Joseph grew up in Hanover Township, lived in Middlesex for over forty years and moved to Kendall Park in 2006.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy, Joseph served his country proudly as a Tin Can Sailor aboard the USS Glennon from 1957 - 1963. He retired as a railroad conductor in 1999 after forty-five years of employment. Being a conductor was a job he loved and experienced many great memories. Joseph started with the Jersey Central Railroad, then transferred to Conrail and retired from NJ Transit. He was a former member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church and belonged to the Middlesex American Legion, Post 306.
Predeceased by his wife Mary (Hughes) Kerrigan in 2017 and daughter Anne Butman in 2018, Joseph leaves behind his loving son, Joseph P. Kerrigan and his wife Jennifer of Brielle, son-in-law James Butman of Kendall Park, sister Nancy Otroshina, brother Daniel Kerrigan and two grandchildren; Emily Butman and Padraig Kerrigan.
Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4-8pm and on Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning 9:30 am. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 am with mausoleum entombment to follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the Middlesex American Legion Post 306 would be appreciated. To send condolences to the Kerrigan family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019