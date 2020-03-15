|
Joseph A. Lukac
Bound Brook - Joseph A. Lukac, Jr., 72, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerville. Born in Hazleton, to the late Olga (Mikruk) and Joseph Lukac, Sr., he grew up in Manville. Joe was a graduate of Manville High School, Class of 1966. He worked for the Somerset County Corrections Office for 18 years and the Somerset County Roads Department, retiring in 2006. A resident of Bound Brook for 39 years, Joe was an active volunteer. He was a member of Bound Brook's Fire Department and OEM, and the South Bound Brook Rescue Squad.
Joe leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Donna; and their 10 children Joseph III (Sharon); Michael; Wendy Riga (Matthew); Eric; Mark (fiancé Eileen); James (Lauren); David (Kara); Kenny; Sara (fiancé, Jaquil); Hannah ( fiancé Devin); 20 grandchildren; his sister, Michele Schwartz (Frank) and his nieces and nephews.
Gathering with the family will be at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook on Wednesday, March 18 from 4 - 7 PM, with a funeral service beginning at 6:30 PM. Cremation will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the , / PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
