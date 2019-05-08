Services
Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
803 Raritan Rd.
Clark, NJ 07066
(732) 382-6262
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
803 Raritan Rd.
Clark, NJ 07066
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Walter J. Johnson Funeral Home
803 Raritan Rd.
Clark, NJ 07066
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney RC Church
Colonia, NJ
Colonia - Joseph A. Panella, 80, Colonia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation at the Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Rd., Clark, on Thursday, May 9 from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral will begin on Friday at the Funeral Home at 8:30 am, thence to St. John Vianney RC Church, Colonia, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am. Final Disposition will be private. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com

Mr. Panella was born in Jersey City to James and Adeline (Zicchino) Panella. He was a resident of Colonia for 55 years. Mr. Panella was a Union Rigger for 35 years, retiring many years ago.

Mr. Panella was predeceased by his beloved wife Catherine (Saucyn) Panella and his sister Marie Borowski. He is survived by his devoted children, Diane McDuffie, Michael Panella, Ann Marie Donovan, Lorraine Lopez and James Panella; his 8 cherished grandchildren, Erica, Michael, Morgan, Katelyn, Stephanie, Meghan, Matthew and Lauren; his 6 great grandchildren, Kayla, Olivia, Cannon, Brayden, Connor and Trevor; his sisters and brothers, Theresa Perri, Eleanor Sorenson, James Panella, Edward Panella and Elizabeth McNair and his dear lifelong friends, Margaret and Ann.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 8, 2019
