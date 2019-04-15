|
Joseph A. Rossi
East Brunswick - Mr. Joseph A. Rossi, age 89, of East Brunswick, passed away on April 12th, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in South River, he was a lifelong resident of the area. Before his retirement, he was a Maintenance Supervisor at Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick. He was also the owner of Rossi's Pizzeria in Old Bridge. Mr. Rossi was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus; Joseph was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He was an usher at the 5pm Mass on Sunday at Corpus Christi Church in South River. Joe was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved to cook, watch cooking shows on TV, and play bingo. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Mr. Rossi was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Antoinette, on March 5th, 2019. He was also predeceased by his brothers Louis Rossi, Anthony Rossi Sr., and his wife Stella, sister Lena Peachey and husband Howard, his sister-in-law Lillian Rossi and son-in-law William Casale.
He is survived by his daughters Debra Casale and Maria Rossi, grandson Joseph Casale and wife Lucyann, Brother Peter Rossi, nephews Anthony Rossi Jr. and wife Mary, Robert Rossi and wife Elinor, and great niece Michelle Rossi.
A visitation will take place Monday, April 15th from 6-7pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A second visitation will take place Tuesday, April 16th from 9:30-10:30am at the funeral home, followed by 11:00am mass at Corpus Christi Church in South River. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019