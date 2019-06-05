|
Joseph A. Savoia
East Brunswick - Joseph A. Savoia passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 76.
Born in Jersey City, he resided in Middletown before moving to East Brunswick 13 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2002 he was a Train Engineer with the Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corporation, Jersey City, where he worked for 36 years.
He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and taking his lovely wife out to lunch. He was on the executive board of The Club in East Brunswick, where he served for eight years. Joe was always ready for a joke and having a good time. He was known for his quick wit and fabulous sense of humor.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 47 years, Theresa (Melissari) Savoia; his son, Joseph M. Savoia, and his wife, Alison, of Parlin; his daughter, Gina McCrea, and her husband, Charles, of Parlin; his brother Paul Savoia of Ocean Grove; and three beloved grandchildren, Megan and Charles Joseph "CJ" McCrea, and Joseph David Savoia, who were the light of his life.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, at 9:30 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel.
Friends may call on Thursday, June 6, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the funeral home. For directions, please visit : brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019