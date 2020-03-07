|
Joseph A. Welches, Sr.
Piscataway - Joseph A. Welches Sr., 93, of Piscataway, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home. Joseph was born on March 16, 1926 in Yugoslavia, and was raised there until he came to the United States in 1951. Prior to his retirement, he was a crane operator for Harris Construction. He was a musician in the Aurora Trio where he sang, played accordion and drums. In his free time, he enjoyed racing stock cars in Old Bridge. Joseph will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Julianna Welches; a sister, Rose; his daughter-in-law, Glenyze; and his son-in-law, Paul. He is survived by his wife of nearly 74 years, Zdenka; son, Joseph Welches Jr.; daughter, Amy Kiendel; sisters, Erica and Anna; along with 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10AM at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Piscataway. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020