Joseph Albin Michalowski
December 18, 1932 - October 12, 2019
Joseph A Michalowski passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning October 12, 2019, at the age of 86.
Joseph was born in South River, NJ. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1954 and started his career at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City. He had a 30+ year career in New York City in the Government Bond market on Wall Street. Joseph and his wife, Claire, moved to Southern Pines, NC from Bernardsville, NJ where they raised their children. They first resided at Long Leaf and later moved to Pine Knoll.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Claire (Malison), his seven children, Susan (Scott) Eckenrode of Chandler, AZ; Greg (Deb) of Scottsdale,AZ; Kate (John) Fitzgerald of Houston, TX; Trish (Michael) Conrad of St. Augustine, FL; Jay (Sue) of Western Springs, IL; Matt (Jillian) Somerville, NJ; Amy (Garrett) Ames of Barrington, RI; 14 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister Veronica Colalillo of South River, NJ, many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Joe's life will be held on Friday, October 18th, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 160 E Vermont Ave, Southern Pines at 10 am. It will also be live streamed on the internet at: https://stanthonyparish.net/ Internment and burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pine Knoll Employee Scholarship Fund, 590 Central Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Arrangements were made through Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, NC. https://www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019