|
|
Joseph Almasi
Edison, formerly of Woodbridge - Joseph Almasi passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 86 years old.
Born in Woodbridge, he resided there for his entire life, before moving to Edison 5 years ago.
Mr. Almasi was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge; and a United States Navy veteran.
He belonged to B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 2116, Woodbridge and American Legion Post 87, Woodbridge.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Anne Frank Almasi; daughters, Deborah Corrado of Washington Township and Elizabeth Cobain of Jackson; seven grandchildren; and a great grandson.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the (heart.org) in Mr. Almasi's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019