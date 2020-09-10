1/1
Joseph Andrew "Jay" Yuhas
Joseph "Jay" Andrew Yuhas

Bridgewater - Joseph "Jay" Andrew Yuhas, 57, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Home. Born in Pittsfield, MA to Donald J. Yuhas and Patricia (Musialowski) Yuhas, Jay lived in Martinsville and Bridgewater for most of his life. Jay was a union electrician and worked for IBEW Local 102 in Parsippany. He was a Communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville and member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5959. Jay was an avid fisherman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia; and sister, Millicent. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Jo-Ellen Beotsch-Yuhas; father, Donald and his wife, Lucy; brother, Matthew and his wife, Corinne; father in-law, F Joseph Beotsch; Sister in-laws Eleanor and her husband Ray, Mary Jo Albert; nieces, nephews, great nieces and extended family. Visiting hours will be held from 12-2 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A funeral mass will be offered 10AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
