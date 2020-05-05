Resources
Joseph "Angel" Angeline

Edison - Joseph "Angel" Angeline of Edison, N.J., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a valiant battle against COVID 19. He was 74.

A proud Marine, Joe served his country. After running his own business, Joe returned to school and graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Electronics. Joe also loved computers and taught himself how to create and program websites.

A talented painter, he was well known for his landscapes and continued to paint even after his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, sharing them with his friends and family as gifts and online.

Striking in his looks and rock star style, he was known for his warm eyes and kind smile. He loved a good pun, bringing forth his irresistible laugh.

He was a devoted son to the late Querino and Eleanor Angeline and a proud and loving father to son Joseph and his wife Dominique of Byram. Joe will be greatly missed by his adored grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, and Lifton as well as his brothers Brian and Kevin and sisters Donna Koenig, Sharon Janks, Rhonda Hay, and Bonnie Spyer.

Funeral arrangements are to be determined once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 7, 2020
