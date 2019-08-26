Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Resources
1945 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Dezuzio Obituary
Joseph Anthony Dezuzio

- - Joseph Anthony Dezuzio lost his long and courageous battle with cancer and died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Joe served in the United States Air Force and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Kean University. Joe was a teacher in South River, NJ for three years and then had a 32 year career teaching in Piscataway, NJ.

Since retiring, Joe enjoyed traveling, watching the Yankees play, his cats, being a member of the Retired Breakfast Club and most especially his model trains.

Joe will be missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria, his daughter Gina and his son-in-law Todd Dwyer, his brother Vincent and wife Diana, his nephews Kevin and his wife Alicia and daughter Rubyann and Gary and his wife Bow and son Brandon and daughter Brianna and many friends and neighbors.

Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 28 from 9:00-11:00am at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Av in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 26, 2019
