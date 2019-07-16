|
|
Joseph Anthony Scarbaci, Jr.
Forked River - Joseph A. Scarbaci Jr., 95, formerly of South Plainfield passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Brick Hospital.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he had resided in South Plainfield where he raised his family before moving to Forked River 36 years ago. He was the Plant Superintendent for Ford Motor Co. for 26 years in Edison and had built the 1st Ford Mustang in the Metuchen Ford Plant.
He was a proud veteran of WWII serving in the US Army from 1943 to 1946. He was a longtime member of the Village Lutheran Church, Forked River and was a member of their Men's Club.
Joseph was a life member of the Lacey Elks Lodge, and VFW Post in Bamber Lake. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed golfing with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter JoAnn Popowitch, his sister Millie Codding, his brother Frank Scarbaci and his granddaughter Sherry Ann Miller-Terry.
Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years Eleanor (nee Block) Scarbaci, his beloved children and their spouses Joyce Miller and husband John of Forked River, Joseph Scarbaci and wife Diane of Flemington, his 2 sisters Jeanette Ghidella of Watchung and Dorothy Harding and husband Bob of South Plainfield, and his 5 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:30pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd. at Rt. 70, Brick, NJ 08724. A private burial will be Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Mem. Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For directions or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019