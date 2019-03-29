Services
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
Joseph Bartusek Obituary
Joseph Bartusek

Manville - Joseph Bartusek, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Somerville, NJ. He was born in Manville, NJ the son of the late Alex and Clara Bartushak. Mr. Bartusek was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ. He served his Country Honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Bartusek received the American Theatre Medal, the Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Submarine Combat Insignia. He was very proud to have served his Country. Mr. Bartusek worked as an accountant for the American Cyanamid Corporation in Bound Brook, NJ for over 40 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid New York Mets fan and enjoyed going to games. He also enjoyed going to the casinos. A big part of his life for many years was the Manville YMCA. He also enjoyed going to the beach and swimming in the ocean. Mr. Bartusek was a member of Christ the King Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. He was predeceased by a brother Jacob Bartushak and by two sisters Mary Rosocha and Julia Warcola. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Helen Bartusek of Manville, NJ, by his son Joseph Bartusek and his wife Cindy of Milltown, NJ and by three daughters Debi Melancon and her husband Richard of Toms River, NJ, Denise Swinsburg of Manville, NJ and Dale Mutek and her husband John of Manville, NJ, by a brother Andrew Bartushak and his wife Barbara of Manville, NJ and by a sister Tessie Nevitt of Manville, NJ. He is also survived by six grandchildren Steven, Christopher, Danielle, Justin, Jennifer and Joey and by three great-grandchildren Kyra, Tristan and Sebastian. The viewing will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM and on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 8 to 9 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 9:00 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 29, 2019
