Joseph "JB" Bielak
Sayreville - Joseph "JB" Bielak, age 94 of Sayreville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Sayreville, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement, Joe worked as a laborer with Union Local 584 for many years. He was a proud US Navy Veteran serving during World War II and the Korean War. He was in the Berlin Conflict and was the Flight Crew Chief for the Commander of the Blue Angels. He was a life member of the Sayreville VFW Post 4699. Joe also drove the bus for the Rutgers University Band for many years. He was an avid sportsman and excelled at bowling. Joe played on a championship bowling team with his brothers Leon and Frank and they were known as the Killer B's. Joe was also an avid fan of Rutgers University sports fan. He was a communicant and active member of St. Stanisluas Kostka RC Church in Sayreville.
Joe is predeceased by his parents Peter and Catherine and his sisters Anna, Mary, Lottie, and Pauline Bielak, Josephine Sielewicki, Julia Ulcej, and his brother Frank Bielak.
Surviving are his loving son Joseph Bielak Jr. and his partner Anna Palfey of South River, his brother Leon Bielak, his sister Bernadette Hyle and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street, Sayreville will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church with a burial to follow at St. Stan's Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.
