Joseph C. Curry
Monroe Township - Joseph C. Curry, 87, of Monroe Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home.
Born and raised in New Brunswick, Joe spent 56 years in Edison before settling in the Rossmoor Community of Monroe Township in 2014. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. After his service, he returned home and became a Certified Public Accountant. He was a senior auditor for Price-Waterhouse before going on to become a comptroller for various companies throughout New Jersey. In 1989, Joe went on his own as a CPA and continued to work as a tax accountant until just recently. He was a member and past president of the Hightstown Rotary Club and a member of the St. Vincent dePaul Society of St. Matthew's Church in Edison. He was an avid fan of baseball and he played from Little League through High School at Buccleuch Park in New Brunswick. His biggest disappointment in life was when his beloved baseball Dodgers left Brooklyn for California. He looked forward to his yearly family vacations to Florida for Spring Training and to Cooperstown (NY) for the Hall of Fame Induction weekend and NY Giants training camp. He also loved going to Disney World in Orlando and for more than 30 years, his family vacations in Seaside Park. He travelled extensively throughout Europe during his time in the Army. For the last few years, he spent time in places such as Punta Cana, Jamaica and Aruba. Joe enjoyed the music of the Irish Tenors, carousel music and Mitch Miller. The most important thing in Joe's life was his family who he loved spending time with.
Joe is predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, John and James Curry. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Curry of Monroe; his children, Monsignor Joseph Curry of Immaculate Conception Parish, Spotswood, Eileen Curry of North Brunswick, Marybeth Berg and her husband Herb, of Milltown and Michael Curry and his wife Debbie, of Rexford, New York; his grandchildren, Daniel Curry and his wife Kate, Stephen and Mark Curry and Anthony and Nicole Berg, and; his sister-in-law, Betty Curry.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday from the Church at 10:15 AM followed by interment in Saint Peter the Apostle Cemetery, New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Joe's memory may be made to: The Saint Vincent dePaul Society c/o Immaculate Conception Church 18 South Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884 or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at .
