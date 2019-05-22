|
Joseph C. Ippolito
South Amboy - Joseph C Ippolito, age 76, of Teaneck, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Preferred Care, Old Bridge. Born in Jersey City, Joe had resided in New Jersey for all of his life.
Before his retirement, Joseph was employed by Eazor Express Labor. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Jean Ippolito.
Surviving are his brother Chares Ippolito of Sayreville, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Joan Ippolito of Saddle Brook, his nephew Marc and his wife Stephanie Ippolito, his niece, Lorraine Ippolito, his great nieces,Valentina and Angelina Ippolito, and his great-nephew, Antonio Ippolito, as well as many loving friends and family.
Services at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Thursday from 5pm to 9pm. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019