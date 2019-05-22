Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ippolito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Ippolito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph C. Ippolito Obituary
Joseph C. Ippolito

South Amboy - Joseph C Ippolito, age 76, of Teaneck, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Preferred Care, Old Bridge. Born in Jersey City, Joe had resided in New Jersey for all of his life.

Before his retirement, Joseph was employed by Eazor Express Labor. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Jean Ippolito.

Surviving are his brother Chares Ippolito of Sayreville, his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Joan Ippolito of Saddle Brook, his nephew Marc and his wife Stephanie Ippolito, his niece, Lorraine Ippolito, his great nieces,Valentina and Angelina Ippolito, and his great-nephew, Antonio Ippolito, as well as many loving friends and family.

Services at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Thursday from 5pm to 9pm. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now