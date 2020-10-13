1/1
Joseph C. Signorelli
Joseph C. Signorelli

Petrolia - Joseph C. Signorelli, 49, of Petrolia passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1970 in Perth Amboy, NJ to Joseph M. and the late Beverly Signorelli. Having been raised in Edison, NJ Joseph loved working on cars, trucks and motorcycles. He was a long-distance truck driver for a living. Above all else, Joseph loved to spend time with his son and family. He was the father of Joseph C. Signorelli Jr.; step father of Christopher Jensen; brother of Jo Ann San Angelo; grandfather of Tatum, Nova, and Haislee; nephew of Frank Signorelli, Cheryl Battista, Carol Newman and great nephew of Sophie Wutkowski. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Joseph was loved by his long-time companion Karen Miller. Friends were received on Tuesday, October 13th at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
13
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
