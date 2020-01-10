|
Joseph Cuthbert
Joseph Cuthbert, 92, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born in Dunellen. He later resided in Piscataway, Plainfield and Bound Brook before moving to Manville, in 2000. At his death he resided at the New Jersey Veterans Home, Edison.
A World War II veteran, he served in the Army Air Force as a photographer at the Panama Canal, and was honorably discharged. He achieved a certificate of graduation from the New York Institute of Photography. He worked 37 years as a land surveyor at Wallace M. Graves Associates, Inc., in Bound Brook, retiring in 1992.
Mr. Cuthbert was skilled at photography and handcrafts such as stained glass and caned furniture. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed playing the violin for his family.
Mr. Cuthbert was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and by his brothers Donald and David and sister Joan Wegner.
He is survived by brother Kenneth, and by sons Joseph Jr; Peter, and his wife Margaret and their son David and daughter Maria; Christopher; and Francis, Kelly Plisco soul mate, and his two sons Nickolas and Erik.
Visiting will be 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Services will be at 9:00 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020