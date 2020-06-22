Joseph D. Patero
Manville - Manville, NJ- Joseph D. "Joe" Patero, 88, entered eternal life at home peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born on March 30, 1932 and raised in Manville, son of the late Vincenzo and Teresa (nee Englese) Patero, he was the youngest of six children. Joe retired with his wife to Las Vegas, NV for seventeen years before settling back to Manville in March of 2011.
Joe was a graduate from Sacred Heart School and then Bound Brook High School in 1950. He enjoyed playing baseball and bowling while in high school. He faithfully served his country with the United States Army from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a corporal. Joe was a Life Member of Thomas J. Kavanaugh V.F.W. Post 2290 of Manville, American Legion Post 304 of Manville, and a 4th degree member of the Manville Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council #6573. Joe formed the first Senior Citizens Club in Somerset County. He worked for Johns Manville, Inc. in Manville for thirty-five years. He became interested in government through the examples shown to him by his parents. They taught him the importance of voting in our elections. In 1967, Joe was elected to the Manville Borough Council and was on the Fire Commission. At the age of thirty-seven he became Manville's youngest Mayor and the first Italian one. He was elected Manville Mayor four times before resigning as Mayor in 1973 when he was elected to the General Assembly of New Jersey. He was the first Democrat elected to the General Assembly from Somerset County. He was defeated in 1985 but then again re-elected in 1987 to the seat that he had represented. Joe was chairman of the Labor Committee for thirteen years and on the Appropriation Committee for four years. In 1991, he was appointed by Governor James Florio as Deputy Director of the Department of Labor for four years. He was proud to see a bill he worked on pass to increase minimum wages. Through his efforts, it was passed and signed into law. Joe retired from State Government in 1994. Joe received many awards, most notably, the New Jersey V.F.W. Legislator of the Year, Middlesex A.F.L./C.I.O. Legislator of the Year, Somerset County Central Labor Council A.F.L./C.I.O. Legislator of the Year, Hubert Humphrey Labor Award, and twice the Somerset County N.J.E.A. Award. He was also honored with a Day by Mayor and Council of Manville and was Grand Marshall for the Thomas J. Kavanaugh V.F.W. Post 2290 Memorial Day Parade. Joe was a genuine people person and true public servant who loved Manville and it was his honor to represent them.
Besides his parents, Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-one years, Lillian (nee Smith) Patero who died on May 14, 2011; sisters, Rose Basso, Catherine Suhaka, and Mary Vivalo; and brothers, Frank and Dominic.
Family was of the utmost importance to Joe. He is survived by his loving daughter, Alicia M. Patero and her husband George Mark Banovich of Raritan Township, NJ. He will also be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, and loyal friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Thursday, June 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 26 from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Please note due to executive orders set by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy the funeral home and church are only allowed to have 50 people in those buildings at one time. You must come with your own face covering and maintain 6 feet social distancing. When attending the viewing, please be patient as there may be a wait time in entering the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26 beginning 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville with Fr. Peter Suhaka officiating. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. Memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to Stein Hospice, 354 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873. To send condolences to the family, light a candle, share a memory, or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.