Joseph " Joe" Damiano
Matawan - Joseph "Joe" Damiano, 54, of Matawan, passed in peace on March 8th, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on September 25th, 1965 in Newark, the son of Joseph and Bernice (Boryszewski) Damiano and lived most of his life in Old Bridge.
Joe worked for the Township of Old Bridge, Department of Public Works for the past 14 years and prior to that at WW Grainger and Groundskeeper Landscaping.
Joe was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed camping, fishing, dirt biking, gardening, landscaping, and his cat, Romo. He had many funny stories and couldn't tell a single one without laughing the whole way through. We will miss his laughter. Joe loved heavy metal music and would occasionally reminisce about his days of hanging out and partying with Metallica and the Old Bridge Militia.
Joe is survived by his loving parents, Joseph and Bernice Damiano of Old Bridge, his adoring sisters Annette Cerra and her husband William of Old Bridge, NJ, Lorraine Bruschini and her significant other Anthony Bonifazi of Hamilton, NJ, his niece Gina (Cerra) Nye, her husband Steven and their son, Greyson, (Joe's great nephew, who we are very glad he got to meet) of Barnegat, NJ, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 4-6 pm at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ, 08857. Followed with a Celebration of Life Service in the funeral home at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, and because of Joe's love of music, donations can be made to the Old Bridge Militia Foundation, a foundation designed to give back to the community, where funds go to those with a love for music, but do not have the financial means for music lessons or instruments. Donations can be made by going to the Foundation's website at: www.oldbridgemilitia.org
He was loved, will be missed, and will always be cherished.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020