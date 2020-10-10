Joseph Daniel Iskra
North Fort Myers, FL - Joseph Daniel Iskra 67 of North Fort Myers Florida passed away on Monday October 5, 2020 at House Hospice in Cape Coral Florida. Born in Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania and grew up in New Jersey. A graduate of Franklin High School Somerset New Jersey. He proudly served in the Marine Corps and National Guard under former President Richard Nixon. He worked in construction/roofing. He loved motorcycles, animals, hunting, playing horseshoes and gardening. In 2012 Joseph moved to a senior community in North Fort Myers Florida. He was so loved for the compassionate care/helping hand to others. He had a love for the Florida sun, bicycling, yard sales and feeding the fish, turtles, ducks in his backyard lagoon. He is predeceased by parents Joseph and Adrienne Iskra. He leaves behind sister Donna Marie Godleski, South Bound Brook, NJ ( Anthony), brother Daniel Iskra, Middlesex, NJ (Roberta), sister Adrienne VanDoren, Flemington, NJ (Robert), sister Diane Peppe, Seargentsville, NJ (Michael). He leaves behind a son Joseph Jr. Pennsylvania and a daughter Kailee, California, nephew Daniel Jr. nieces Nicole and Desiree and great nieces Avery and Addison. Cremation service private. To send on-line condolences visit www.baldwincremation.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"