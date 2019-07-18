|
Joseph DiBari
Port Reading - Joseph DiBari 89, of Port Reading, died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Port Reading and was a life-long resident. He was a Korean War Veteran and retired from the Woodbridge Sanitation Department in 1992.
Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Joan DiBari; his sisters, Elsie Babitsky, Pasqualina Silagy, Mary Haley, and Laura Toporovic, and his brother from Italy, Libero DiBari. He is survived by his daughter, Susan DiBari; his sister, Carmela Clees; his brother-in-law, John Toporovic; and many nieces and nephews both here and in Italy.
The Funeral will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by 10:15 AM Prayer Service at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia, followed by Entombment. Visiting hours will be on Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whisker's Rescue, PO Box 1206, Sayreville, NJ 08871 would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019