Joseph E. Oriole
Monroe Twp. - Joseph Edward Oriole 54 of Monroe Township died Saturday December 14th in Old Bridge.
Born in Jersey City, Mr. Oriole lived in Old Bridge before moving to Monroe Township 24 years ago.
He was employed for 20 years as an installer of tile, marble and terrazzo flooring through the Tile Marble & Terrazzo Union Local 7, Long Island City, NY.
He enjoyed heavy metal music and concerts, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and was a NASCAR fan.
He was predeceased by his mother Patricia Camillo Oriole and his brother Jeff.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years Caroline Gargano, his three daughters Katlynn, Kali and Zoey Oriole, all of Monroe Township, his four brothers Mickey of Parlin, Johnny of Old Bridge, Bobby of Texas and Billy and his black Labrador Tucker.
A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday December 19th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
Cremation will be private.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Joe may be made to the .
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
