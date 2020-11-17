Joseph E. Schmidt
Milltown - Joseph E. Schmidt, of Milltown, passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 92 years old.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, he moved to Metuchen, NJ after his freshman year in high school. He lived in Edison before moving to Milltown 54 years ago. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown.
After attending Rutgers for two years, Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army infantry division serving as Sgt. in Bad Tolz, Germany for one year. On return home, Joe was employed at Johnson and Johnson as a chemist for 37 years.
Joe was an avid boater, fisherman, and gardener. He was a life-long learner and could fix just about anything. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
He's predeceased by his parents Bernard and Anna Catherine Schmidt; and his sister-in-law Patrice Schmidt who passed a few months ago.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lois (Manhire) Schmidt, his children and their spouses, Katherine and Dr. Joseph Zullo of Fredericksburg, TX, Theresa and Pete Clark of North Brunswick, Joseph B. and Maureen Schmidt of Milltown, David and Audrey Schmidt of Annandale, Andrew Schmidt of East Brunswick, and Patricia and Robert Greene of East Brunswick; his brother B. James Schmidt of South Plainfield. Joe was blessed to enjoy his grandchildren Peter, Patty, Katie, Amanda, Shannon, Jenny, and Sarah as well as their spouses Mary Ellen, John, and Eddie. He also cherished his great-grandchildren Christian, Caden, Dylan and baby Santiago.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 20th, 11:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Friends and relatives may visit on Friday from 9:30 am till the time of the Mass at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com