Naughright-Scarponi Funeral Home
66 Main St
High Bridge, NJ 08829
(908) 638-6242
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
300 Dundee Rd.
Pinehurst, NC
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Lower Valley Cemetery
445 County Road 513
Califon, NJ
Pinehurst - Joseph Edward Bowbliss, Jr. 76, of Pinehurst, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 24th.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph Edward Bowbliss, Sr. and Sophia Pluta Bowbliss. Joseph was raised in Linden, NJ and graduated from Linden High School, class of 1960. He attended Lincoln Technical School where he earned his degree before serving in the U.S. Navy. Joseph served on the USS Irex 482 submarine stationed in Groton, CT before obtaining an honorable discharge.

After he returned home to New Jersey, he married Janet Ambers on July 4th, 1964. Together they raised their three children in Hunterdon County, NJ. He retired from ATC Systems in Middlesex, NJ, as an Executive V.P. They relocated to Pinehurst in 2010 and are members of Sacred Heart Church.

Joseph loved spending hours at sea fishing, traveling to St. Kitts and spending time watching his grandkids sporting events.

Joseph was the loving husband of Janet Ambers Bowbliss. He was the beloved father of Joseph Bowbliss, wife Kerry, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, David Bowbliss, wife Jennifer, of Whispering Pines, NC, and the late Christine Bowbliss. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Emily, Jude, Zosia and his brothers Stephen Bowbliss of Atlanta, GA and William Bowbliss of Ocean Gate, NJ.

Calling hours and funeral mass will take place in North Carolina. Graveside service will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am at Lower Valley Cemetery, 445 County Road 513, Califon, NJ.

Arrangements by Naughright-Scarponi Funeral Home in High Bridge, NJ.
Published in Courier News on June 27, 2019
