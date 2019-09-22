|
Joseph Eugene Chaplin
Parlin - Joseph Eugene Chaplin, age 89, passed away peacefully at Care One in Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joseph had lived in Parlin for over 50 years. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. Joe was a hard worker and provided well for his family. He worked in communications and system processing and eventually established Chaplin Associates, Limited, which he proudly owned and operated for many years.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Jane Martin Chaplin, his parents, and step mother, his siblings, two nieces, three nephews and one great-nephew.
Celebrating his life are his children Susan and her husband Gary Fisher of SC, Richard Chaplin of GA, Karen and her husband Kim Kruse Andersen of Denmark, Robert Chaplin of GA, and three grandchildren Alyssa Chaplin of GA and Kristian and Emma Andersen of Denmark.
Services were private, entrusted to the care of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ. An entombment of cremated remains will take place at a later date at the NJ Veteran's Cemetery.
The family suggests of any memorials are to be made, please consider donating to the Diabetes Research Organization http://www.diabetesresearch.org/
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019