Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
Joseph F. Cash Sr.

Joseph F. Cash Sr. Obituary
Joseph F. Cash, Sr.

Metuchen - Joseph F. Cash, Sr., 82 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Joseph was born in Jersey City to the late Harold and Johanna Cash. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep in 1955, and attended Seton Hall University. He had lived in London, England and Edison before residing in Metuchen for the past 21 years.

Joseph worked for Sea Land as the Director of Marketing Atlantic Division, Wines & Spirits before retiring in 1990. He was a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War.

Joseph was always a gentlemen and was described by his Sea-Land co-workers as G.Q., because his "G.Q. appearance always projected just that - genuine quality". He was very adamant about his children speaking proper English, i.e. "You're not done your finished, only chickens and turkeys get done." He enjoyed playing and watching golf, was an avid reader including the New York Times which he read early every morning, was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and NY Giants, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy every night.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Belton Cash, his 5 children, Joseph & his wife Gail, Meg Cash, Timothy Cash, Jill Cash-Wilson, and her husband Rich, and Sean Cash and his long time companion Stella Chaurra. 5 Granddaughters, Ryann Elizabeth Amiano & her husband Bryan, Kaity Cash, Courtney Wilson & fiancé Ryan Giblin, Kayley Wilson and Alexandra Cash; and a Great-Grandson, Owen Cash Amiano, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen followed by a 10:15 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. To send condolences visit www.costello-

runyon.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , .
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
