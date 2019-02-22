|
Joseph F. Myskowski, Jr.
Hawley, PA - Joseph F. Myskowski, Jr., 81, died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Born in Somerville, NJ to the late Joseph and Laura Myskowski, Sr., Joseph was raised in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School. He was a lab tech for many years for American Cyanamid in Bound Brook before retiring and moving to Hawley, PA. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed classic cars. Joseph is predeceased by his son, Michael F. Myskowski. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of over 63 years, Josephine (Migliore) Myskowski; children, Kenneth Myskowski and Laura Day; grandchildren, Jennifer Dugan, Michelle Sullivan, Marcus Day and Kyle Day and great-grand daughter, Layla Marie Dugan. Visiting hours and funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9 am until the time of service at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral Services will begin 10 AM at the funeral home followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 22, 2019