Services
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:00 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
Manville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Samec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Samec


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph F. Samec Obituary
Joseph F. Samec

Wind Gap, PA - Joseph F. Samec, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at New Eastwood Rehabilitation in Easton, Pa. He was born in Hazleton, Pa. the son of the late Joseph and Anna Samec. Mr. Samec served his Country Honorably in the United States Army. He was a longtime resident of Manville, NJ before moving to Wind Gap, Pa eight years ago. Mr. Samec worked in the Security Department at 3M in Belle Meade, NJ for over 25 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Mr. Samec was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife Marianne Samec in 2003. He is survived by his son, Joseph J. Samec and his wife Kristen Sikorski of Belle Mead, NJ, by his three daughters, Joanne Atkinson of Palmer Twp., Pa., Dianne Agans and her husband Douglas of Manville, NJ and Julie Keener and her husband Melvin of Hudson, North Carolina, by four brothers Michael Samec of Tresckow, Pa., Thomas Samec of Tresckow, Pa., Francis Samec and his wife Celeste of Tresckow, Pa. and John Samec and his wife JoAnn of Lattimer, Pa., and by his sister Anna Marie Masyado and her husband John of Weatherly, Pa. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Cassey, Trevor, Alex, James, Jenna, Joseph Maxwell and Amelie and by his great-grandson Maverick. The viewing will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now