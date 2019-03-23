|
Joseph F. Samec
Wind Gap, PA - Joseph F. Samec, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at New Eastwood Rehabilitation in Easton, Pa. He was born in Hazleton, Pa. the son of the late Joseph and Anna Samec. Mr. Samec served his Country Honorably in the United States Army. He was a longtime resident of Manville, NJ before moving to Wind Gap, Pa eight years ago. Mr. Samec worked in the Security Department at 3M in Belle Meade, NJ for over 25 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Mr. Samec was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. He was predeceased by his wife Marianne Samec in 2003. He is survived by his son, Joseph J. Samec and his wife Kristen Sikorski of Belle Mead, NJ, by his three daughters, Joanne Atkinson of Palmer Twp., Pa., Dianne Agans and her husband Douglas of Manville, NJ and Julie Keener and her husband Melvin of Hudson, North Carolina, by four brothers Michael Samec of Tresckow, Pa., Thomas Samec of Tresckow, Pa., Francis Samec and his wife Celeste of Tresckow, Pa. and John Samec and his wife JoAnn of Lattimer, Pa., and by his sister Anna Marie Masyado and her husband John of Weatherly, Pa. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Cassey, Trevor, Alex, James, Jenna, Joseph Maxwell and Amelie and by his great-grandson Maverick. The viewing will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 23, 2019