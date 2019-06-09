|
Joseph Francis Minarovich
Finderne - Joseph Francis Minarovich, 88, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at RWJ of Somerset in Somerville. Son of the late Stefan and Maria Minarovich, Joseph was born and raised in Raritan and spent the rest of his life in Finderne. Joseph was a graduate of Somerville High School. He played football and threw shot put for the track team. Joseph was a proud US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. While serving in the Navy, Joseph was a Deep Sea Diver. He owned and operated Minarovich Building Co. for many years. Joseph helped many people through his selfless generosity. He spent the last 27 years of his working career in Plainfield as both Building Inspector and Chief Construction Official, retiring at the age of 85. Joseph was a 4th degree Knight with the Somerville Knights of Columbus, Council 1432 and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Raritan. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, and served as the past president of the VFW Finderne Post. Joseph was the Regional Director for the First Catholic Slovak Union, and served as the President of Branch 290. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Giants play football. Joseph is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Prokop and Agnes Zagari. He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Lillian Lesinski Minarovich; children, Michele MacMath and husband, Thomas; Jo Anne Peppe and husband, Richard; Stephen Minarovich and wife, Karen; and grandchildren, Danielle, Derek, Stephanie, Jonathan, and Adam and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a man of great faith and will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 8:30AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30AM funeral mass at St. Joseph's Church in Raritan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism NJ or Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Shelter North Branch.
Published in Courier News on June 9, 2019