Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Raritan., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Minarovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Francis Minarovich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Francis Minarovich Obituary
Joseph Francis Minarovich

Finderne - Joseph Francis Minarovich, 88, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at RWJ of Somerset in Somerville. Son of the late Stefan and Maria Minarovich, Joseph was born and raised in Raritan and spent the rest of his life in Finderne. Joseph was a graduate of Somerville High School. He played football and threw shot put for the track team. Joseph was a proud US Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. While serving in the Navy, Joseph was a Deep Sea Diver. He owned and operated Minarovich Building Co. for many years. Joseph helped many people through his selfless generosity. He spent the last 27 years of his working career in Plainfield as both Building Inspector and Chief Construction Official, retiring at the age of 85. Joseph was a 4th degree Knight with the Somerville Knights of Columbus, Council 1432 and was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Raritan. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, and served as the past president of the VFW Finderne Post. Joseph was the Regional Director for the First Catholic Slovak Union, and served as the President of Branch 290. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the Giants play football. Joseph is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Prokop and Agnes Zagari. He is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Lillian Lesinski Minarovich; children, Michele MacMath and husband, Thomas; Jo Anne Peppe and husband, Richard; Stephen Minarovich and wife, Karen; and grandchildren, Danielle, Derek, Stephanie, Jonathan, and Adam and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a man of great faith and will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Visiting hours will be held from 4-8PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 8:30AM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30AM funeral mass at St. Joseph's Church in Raritan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism NJ or Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Shelter North Branch.
Published in Courier News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now