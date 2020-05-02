|
|
Joseph Francis Pinarchick
Littleton, CO - Joseph Francis Pinarchick of Littleton, Colorado died on April 6, 2020 due to complications from surgery. Joe was born in 1938 in Somerville, New Jersey to the late Joseph J. and Helen T. Pinarchick of Raritan, New Jersey. He graduated in 1955 from Somerville High School and in 1959 from the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina with a bachelor degree in civil engineering. Joe served in active duty in the Coast Guard from 1960 until 1964 and was stationed in Alaska and Hawaii. After his active service was complete, Joe then served in the Reserves until 1998 and retired with the rank of Commander. In his civil career, Joe worked as an engineer performing design, construction and management for Bechtel, Stern Rogers, Digital Equipment, the Navy, GSA and the City of Denver. In his personal time, Joe loved to play golf, ski and travel. He was proud that he visited all 50 states in his lifetime. Joe is survived by his daughter, Stacey Colson and her two children Nova and Ronan Colson of Englewood, Colorado, his son Scott Pinarchick and his two children, Jeff and Alex Pinarchick, of Hingham, Massachusetts.
Published in Courier News from May 2 to May 3, 2020