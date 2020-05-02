Services
Parlin - Joseph Francis Rochford, age 70 of Parlin, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Columbus LTACH in Newark. Born in Queens, NY, he had resided in Parlin for many years. Before his retirement, Joe was a union carpenter, working for Macy's in Herald Square, in Manhattan. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council 2061 in Sayreville.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Gertrude and his son Joseph William.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Maureen (O'Connell), his daughter Nancy Rochford, his daughter Shannon Kinsella and her husband Erich, his son Michael Joseph, his brother Jack and his wife RoseAnn, his sister Carole Cleary and her husband Jerry and his brother Thomas and his wife Rose.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020
