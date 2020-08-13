Joseph Galaini
Hillsborough - Joseph Galaini, 97, entered eternal life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home with loving family by his side. Born in Flagtown, he resided in Hillsborough for over sixty years.
Joseph was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater of WWII aboard Destroyer Escort (DE-22) USS Wileman as an Engine Mechanic. He once more served his country during the Korean War where he trained new recruits in Wisconsin for the United States Army.
Upon completion of his time in the armed forces, Joseph worked hard, often in multiple roles at once, to provide for his large family of nine children. He was a Millwright for many years, first at Union Carbide and later, 3M. While at Union Carbide, he also was a member of the Fire Rescue Brigade. Later in his career, he worked part-time as a contractor at Whittaker Park & Daniels, where he had the opportunity to run his own equipment maintenance business.
While Joseph may have been a man of determined work-ethic and service, he always had an open ear (and later, hearing aid) for discussions on a wide range of topics with family and friends. He was an avid reader and life-long learner who enjoyed puzzles and TV shows about history, innovation, and technology. For as long as his knees allowed, he enjoyed outdoor activities like tending to his rich backyard garden and fishing with his sons. In his later years, he could often be found in his recliner watching his favorite sports team, the New York Yankees. Contrary to his grandchildren's chosen nickname "Grumpy", Joseph will be remembered for his witty banter, curiosity, and jovial nature.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Joan (Mandeville), and his beloved children Joyce and Jeffrey.
He will be missed dearly by his surviving children: Janice (James), Joseph, James (Barbara), Jay (Donna), June, Jack, and Jerry, along with many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services are entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.