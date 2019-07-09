|
|
Joseph H. Nino
Edison - Joseph H. Nino, 71, of Edison, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. Born in Newark to Charles and Barbara (Flannery) Nino, Joseph resided most of his life in Edison. As a young man Joseph was drafted by the U.S. Army & served in the Vietnam War. He was most recently employed by the Edison Board of Education. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Joseph is predeceased by his parents and his brother Charles. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Sharon (Chadwick) Nino; daughters Gina (Joe) of Kenilworth, Tara (Matt) of Kenilworth and Koni of Edison; grandchildren Joseph, Joshua, Zachary, Juliana and Jeremy. Also surviving is his brother Mike and sister Joanne and his loving dogs Chico and Hooch.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Iselin.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019