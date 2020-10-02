Joseph H. Storrs Jr.
Sewaren - Joseph H. Storrs Jr., age 73 of Sewaren, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, he had lived in Sayreville for most of his life. Before his retirement, Joe worked for Foley Machinery in Piscataway as a mechanic and then for MCUA as a heavy machine operator. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Sayreville American Legion Post 211 as well as the Sayreville VFW Post 4699. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending his time at the South Amboy Boat Club where he was Commodore for many years. He also loved to play softball and throw darts.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mariethel and his sister Ruth Storrs.
Surviving are his son Brian and his wife Tina, his son Keith, his grandchildren Ashley, Brianna, Ryane, and Shane, his sisters Daryl Hoffman and her husband Jeff , Dawn Golembieski and her husband Walter and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street Sayreville will be Monday from 4pm to 8pm. A private cremation will follow.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemorialhome.com